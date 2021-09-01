Cancel
Congress & Courts

House panel approves $24 billion defense boost

By Joe Gould
Navy Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON ― The House Armed Services Committee has endorsed a Republican plan to add $24 billion President Joe Biden requested for defense, easing the path for spending on additional ships, aircraft and ground vehicles. The panel voted 42-17 during its markup of the fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act on...

