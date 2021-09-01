Aquesta Financial CEO on what's ahead for acquisition by United Community Bank

Independent Banker, the award-winning magazine of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) and the number-one source for community banking news, recognized First Bank of the Lake, as an ICBA top lender in its July issue. First Bank of the Lake claimed the number 1 spot in commercial lending ($500 million to $1 billion in assets) based on the bank’s commitment to small business lending throughout the United States. Of all the banks recognized, across all categories, First Bank of the Lake had the highest lender score of 99.88 out of 100.