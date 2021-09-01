Cancel
Alger County, MI

Alger County Kiwanis Club completes three-month recycling project and survey

By Lily Simmons
WLUC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Kiwanis Club of Alger County has completed a project to improve residential recycling. In June, club members began a three-month service, collecting recyclables from Alger County residents for $2 per bag on Monday afternoons. According to Kiwanis Recycling Club committee member Barry Hoover, the dumpster used to collect the materials was filled to near capacity each week. Then, the group sent what they had collected to Recycle 906 in Marquette County.

