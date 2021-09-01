Cancel
New York City, NY

Gov. Hochul provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) — Gov. Kathy Hochul Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. “New Yorkers are continuing to fight COVID-19 every single day, but it’s clear that the way we defeat this pandemic is getting vaccinated and we need more shots in arms,” Governor Hochul said. “We have sites open and shots available across the state, but it’s clear that the Delta variant demands a stronger response, and that’s why we’re implementing new rules to keep our children safe in New York schools. Millions of New Yorkers have gotten vaccinated easily and for free, so I urge everyone to help protect their families and communities by taking the shot immediately.”

