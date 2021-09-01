This Cannabis Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Ford, Alibaba, Facebook And Zynga
Investors that added Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC) to their portfolio five years ago are seeing nothing but green in 2021. Since August 2016, Canopy Growth stock's five-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular tech and e-commerce companies: Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) and Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0