EVERYDAY HEROES: Cyclists promote community rides for healthier living

Friday was another great day at the fair. Fair goers had many activities to participate in and the first Saline Dog of the Year Contest winners were introduced. Saline’s first place dog of the year was Kona Harmon owned by Kaylee Harmon. Second place and selected for the People’s Choice Award was Paddington owned by Adarsh Ganesan. Max Opland, owned by Scott & Kris Opland earned third place honors. Fourth place was Moose Pobursky owned by Paul Pobursky and rounding out the top five dogs of the year was Cody Bear owned by Kaitlyn Higgins. More than 40 entries were submitted for the contest. Talent exploded for the Saline’s Got Talent Contest and many enjoyed the acts. The Master Livestock Showman Contest featured the top beef, dairy feeder, hog and lamb showpersons from all the fairs in Washtenaw County…the 4-H Youth Show, Manchester Community Fair, Chelsea Community Fair and our Saline Community Fair.