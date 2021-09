As Hurricane Ida continues wreaking havoc in the southeast of the United States, the National Football Leagues finds itself having to adjust. The New Orleans Saints were set to host their season opener against the Green Bay Packers on their home turf. That will no longer be the case as the NFL announces the game will move to a new location due to the presence of Hurricane Ida. The Saints typically play their home games in the Superdome, which resides in the heart of New Orleans. Instead of playing their first game on their home field, they will travel to Jacksonville, Florida to face the Green Bay Packers.