These Warm, Nostalgic Paint Colors Will Be Everywhere in 2022, According to Farrow & Ball

Whether you're a selling your home for the first time or you're an experienced guru who knows all the tricks of the trade, there are a myriad of ways in which sellers can increase the value of their home before the appraiser arrives (bring out that checklist of to-dos). And no, we're not taking about your impeccable staging, the fresh coat of paint on the exterior or the Marie Kondo-like organization in your closets and pantry. While the scent of fresh-from-the-oven cookies may dazzle buyers during showings, this one minor-yet-critical detail might be the culprit that's lowering the value of your home.