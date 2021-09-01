These Warm, Nostalgic Paint Colors Will Be Everywhere in 2022, According to Farrow & Ball

Where most home buyers would have seen a sea of knotty pine paneling, Robert McKinley saw opportunity. “I hate a fully Sheetrock house,” says the interior designer and founder of Studio Robert McKinley, a firm specializing in hospitality venues. The textured orange-toned boards were what sold him on his latest Airbnb bungalow project, dubbed Edison, in Montauk, New York, where he and his wife, Kate Nauta, own other fully shoppable vacation rentals. “We’re always looking for unseen potential,” he explains.
