Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tagovailoa and Dolphins will try to close gap atop AFC East

By The Associated Press
Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

MIAMI DOLPHINS (10-6) New faces: WR Will Fuller, WR Jaylen Waddle, DE Jaelan Phillips, S Jevon Holland, QB Jacoby Brissett, DT Adam Butler, DB Jason McCourty, RB Malcolm Brown, T Liam Eichenberg, TE Hunter Long, CB Justin Coleman, LB Brennan Scarlett, P Michael Palardy. Key losses: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, S...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devante Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Afc East#Will Fuller#American Football#Afc East#Wr Jaylen Waddle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLMiami Herald

Bill Belichick must be smiling as Dolphins deal with Watson rumors and Tua with doubts | Opinion

What a stinking mess for the Miami Dolphins — and especially Tua Tagovailoa — to be dealing with on the doorstep of the NFL regular season. The season is supposed to launch with the second-year quarterback feeling super confident and feeling the full faith of his coaches and team. Instead he is being chased not by opposing edge rushers but by Deshaun Watson rumors that have risen anew with very curious timing, indeed.
NFLBleacher Report

Miami Dolphins Need to Fully Commit to Tua Tagovailoa as Franchise QB

The Miami Dolphins' flirtation with other quarterbacks needs to stop. The organization invested the fifth overall pick in the 2020 draft on Tua Tagovailoa. The second-year signal-caller is the guy in Miami, and the team finally appears to be coming around to this realization. "Tua is our quarterback," head coach...
NFLchatsports.com

Miami Dolphins will bench many starters Sunday including Tua Tagovailoa

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 11: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks on in warm-ups and stretching during off-season workouts at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on June 11, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) The Miami Dolphins will not play Tua...
NFLabc17news.com

Tagovailoa, most other Dolphins starters to sit out at Cincy

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and most of the other Miami Dolphins starters will sit out the team’s exhibition finale Sunday at the Cincinnati Bengals. Several starting offensive linemen will likely see action. Tagovailoa has had a strong training camp. He’ll finish the preseason 24 for 34 for 282 yards with one touchdown and one interception and a 93.0 passer rating. He was particularly impressive in a victory against Atlanta on Saturday, when he completed 16 of 23 passes for 183 yards. Coach Brian Flores says decisions regarding playing time in the preseason for starters were in the works before training camp even began.
NFLClick10.com

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa focuses on getting ready for regular season

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is focusing on the details as he gets ready for the regular season. The second-year quarterback is not sure if he’ll play in Sunday’s preseason finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa said, “Every week I’m planning to play, but that’s a question...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd: Dolphins Will Never Win Big With 'Tiny' Tua Tagovailoa

Colin Cowherd: “The Miami Dolphins are reportedly the front runners for Deshaun Watson. If you hear the story on what they would be willing to give up – three firsts, two seconds – and you consider the legal troubles Deshaun Watson is in, what the Miami Dolphins are telling you is that Tua is a $10 bet at the blackjack table and Deshaun Watson is putting a grand down. They don’t think they can win BIG with Tua. They’ll tell you they can 'win', and last year they did – they were 6-3 with Tua, but you spend big and gamble big when you wanna win big, and Miami is looking around at Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, and I won’t even throw in Baker Mayfield, Derek Carr, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Carson Wentz – big, athletic, move, big arm – and then there’s tiny Tua who’s marginally athletic. The truth is Miami likes Tua and thinks they can win with Tua but they look in their own division, the best coach ever in Belichick, and perhaps the best or second-best young quarterback in Josh Allen, that’s four of your 17 games a year. You’re not winning that division with 'marginally athletic.' With Tua, where is the ‘special’? Size? Arm? Athletically? Where is the special?? You can ‘win’ with Tua, but you’re not going to win BIG in the NFL with Tua.” (Full Video Above)
NFL247Sports

Miami Dolphins news: Tua Tagovailoa is our quarterback, says Brian Flores

The trade rumors continue to swirl around Deshaun Watson, with the Miami Dolphins reported as one of the leading candidates to potentially land the embattled quarterback. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has declined to comment publicly on the trade rumors, but he reportedly issued a vote of confidence in Tua Tagovailoa as the team’s starting quarterback during a team meeting on Tuesday.
NFLBleacher Report

Report: Ryan Fitzpatrick Named WFT Starting QB over Taylor Heinicke for Week 1

The Washington Football Team has reportedly decided to enter the 2021 regular season with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick as its starting quarterback. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that while Washington hasn't officially announced its starter, Fitzpatrick won the competition over Taylor Heinicke. Washington will be the ninth team the 38-year-old...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Dolphins coach addresses DeShaun Watson, backs Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores addressed DeShaun Watson trade rumors with his team on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. The discussion between players and coaches reportedly included an endorsement of current starter Tua Tagovailoa as the man of the future. The reported conversation comes shortly after Flores made headlines...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

The biggest threat to the Bills atop the AFC East in 2021

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a 13-3 season in which they won the AFC East and made the AFC Championship Game. They had a great year, showing that they are built to compete for a Super Bowl. Their roster is centered around star quarterback Josh Allen, who signed a 6-year $258 million extension. They are a great all-around team that should be a contender for years to come.
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa gets vote of confidence from Brian Flores: report

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores reportedly addressed Deshaun Watson rumors in the locker room and expressed support for current quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins have been linked to Watson in recent weeks despite the 22 sexual misconduct civil lawsuits and the handful of police complaints against him. The Houston Texans reportedly seek a major haul for Watson in return.

Comments / 0

Community Policy