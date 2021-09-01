Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Redistricting Commission adopts rules, Sept.1 deadline likely to pass without official map proposal

By David Dupont
bgindependentmedia.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Tuesday’s meeting of the Ohio Redistricting Commission, rules were adopted and a map was proposed. But the process is far from over. The map was submitted by the Ohio Senate Democratic Caucus, and commission co-chair state Sen. Vernon Sykes, D-Akron, said the map was drawn without outside input and without vetting. He said the map was put forth “to indicate that maps can be presented” in the time allotted to the commission. The Republican majority on the commission had not presented any proposed map from either the House or Senate GOP caucuses as of Tuesday evening, and nor had the House Democratic caucus or the commission itself, with a deadline hitting today, Wednesday Sept. 1.

bgindependentmedia.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Crow
Person
Matt Huffman
Person
Vernon Sykes
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Tom Malinowski
Person
Bob Cupp
Person
Emilia Sykes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Map#Ohio Senate#D Akron#House#Gop#Democratic#Dems#Orc#Ocj#The Ohio Supreme Court#The Commission#The General Assembly#The Ohio Democratic Party#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Related
Michigan StateHolland Sentinel

Michigan redistricting commission sued in anticipation of missing constitutional deadline

Serial litigant Robert Davis sued Michigan’s redistricting commission Tuesday for moving ahead with a schedule that will have the group missing the constitutional deadlines for proposing and adopting new maps for the state's legislative and congressional districts. Michigan’s constitution requires the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission to adopt the new...
Michigan StatePosted by
MLive

Michigan redistricting commission alters its map drawing schedule again

Michigan’s independent redistricting commission has opted to shift its map-drawing schedule once again, reverting back to a map-by-map approach instead of drawing districts by region. The 13-member panel began drawing maps for state legislative and Congressional districts Aug. 20. Initially, the plan was to tackle each map one by one,...
PoliticsChariton Leader

Redistricting plan will be ready by Sept. 16, after constitutional deadline

Delayed several months by census glitches, Iowa’s redistricting process has begun. Ed Cook, senior legal counsel for the Legislative Services Agency, told a bipartisan commission that the first redistricting proposal would be finished by Sept. 16. The U.S. Census released data that allows states to draw new legislative and congressional maps based on how the population has changed.
Highland Park, MIDetroit News

Activist sues redistricting commission over delayed map timeline

Robert Davis is suing Michigan's Independent Citizen Redistricting Commission in anticipation that the group will miss its constitutional deadline for producing draft voting district maps. The commission, which didn't receive delayed census data until August, has been public about it's inability to make either the Sept. 17 deadline for draft...
Virginia StateRoanoke Times

With deadline looming, Virginia redistricting commission down one GOP member

The Virginia Redistricting Commission has just 37 days to finalize its district maps for the Virginia House and Senate. As of Friday, the commission is down one member. Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, announced in a Facebook post Friday afternoon that he was resigning from the commission, leaving the body without one of its GOP members.
Congress & Courtswosu.org

Sykes Says Redistricting Commission Should Be Drawing Maps

It was revealed at the last redistricting commission meeting that different caucuses in the House and Senate were working on their own to present maps to the commission. But the top Democratic leader in the House said that's not what's mandated by the Ohio Constitution. House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes...
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio Redistricting Commission fails the produce first map by Constitutional deadline: Capitol Letter

Missed deadline: The Ohio Redistricting Commission blew past their constitutional deadline of Sept. 1 to approve new state legislative maps with bipartisan support. But as Andrew Tobias writes, the penalties for the seven-member commission missing the date aren’t explicitly spelled out. However, it could open the state up to lawsuits, though the office of Republican Attorney General Dave Yost said the commission was within the constitutional requirements.
New York City, NYthecity.nyc

City Senators Refuse to Commit to Commission’s Redistricting Maps

This story has been updated to reflect the Independent Districting Commission rescheduling its Sept. 2 meeting to Thursday, Sept. 9, following disruptions from the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida. A state redistricting commission is preparing to meet next Thursday to start drafting new boundaries for Assembly, Senate and Congress. But...
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Ohio Redistricting Commission meets Tuesday, is expected to miss first mapmaking deadline

After their whirlwind tour of Ohio, the seven-member Ohio Redistricting Commission will meet Tuesday to chart a course for new maps of state legislative districts. The commission will meet Tuesday afternoon at the Ohio Statehouse to adopt rules on how they will share and approve maps for Ohio's 99 House districts and 33 Senate districts. Senate Democrats will present a proposed map.

Comments / 0

Community Policy