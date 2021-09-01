Redistricting Commission adopts rules, Sept.1 deadline likely to pass without official map proposal

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Ohio Redistricting Commission, rules were adopted and a map was proposed. But the process is far from over. The map was submitted by the Ohio Senate Democratic Caucus, and commission co-chair state Sen. Vernon Sykes, D-Akron, said the map was drawn without outside input and without vetting. He said the map was put forth “to indicate that maps can be presented” in the time allotted to the commission. The Republican majority on the commission had not presented any proposed map from either the House or Senate GOP caucuses as of Tuesday evening, and nor had the House Democratic caucus or the commission itself, with a deadline hitting today, Wednesday Sept. 1.