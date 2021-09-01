Texas' Hudson Card was can't-miss quarterback from Day One

AUSTIN — Will Stein saw the future the first time he watched Hudson Card pepper perfect passes around the field. The kid was tall and skinny, a willowy athlete with those twiggy limbs typical of stretched-out high schoolers. But Stein, new on the job at Austin Lake Travis as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after a couple of seasons at Texas in a quality control role, saw beyond the measurables, saw stars and flames and fireworks as Card delivered some of the prettiest spirals he’d ever seen.