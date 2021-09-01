Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

To celebrate National Voter Registration Month Hobbs announces National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Award Winners

azsos.gov
 8 days ago

PHOENIX – To kick off the first day of National Voter Registration Month, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs announces that the Arizona recipients of the National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Award winners are the late Alta Edison, former Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez, and former Maricopa County Chief Deputy Recorder Keely Varvel.

azsos.gov

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Elections
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Hobbs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Volunteers#Americans#Coconino County Recorder#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy