To celebrate National Voter Registration Month Hobbs announces National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Award Winners
PHOENIX – To kick off the first day of National Voter Registration Month, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs announces that the Arizona recipients of the National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Award winners are the late Alta Edison, former Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez, and former Maricopa County Chief Deputy Recorder Keely Varvel.azsos.gov
