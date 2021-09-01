Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northampton County, PA

Flood Warning issued for Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-02 11:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Northampton The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the * Flood Warning for Northwestern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey Northwestern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 445 PM EDT Thursday. * At 1034 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. * For Brodhead Creek at Analomink: At 10:15am the stage was 5.78 feet. Flood Stage is 8 feet. For Pohopoco Creek at Kresgeville: At 10:16am the stage was 7.82 feet. Flood Stage is 8.5 feet. For Lehigh River at Lehighton: At 10:15am the stage was 8.44 feet. Flood Stage is 10 feet. For Tunkhannock Creek at Long Pond: At 9:30am the stage was 3.83 feet. Flood Stage is 5 feet. For Brodhead Creek at Minisink Hills: At 10:16am the stage was 8.57 feet. Flood Stage is 10 feet. For Pohopoco Creek at Parryville: At 9:30am the stage was 2.7 feet. Flood Stage is 5.5 feet. For Aquashicola Creek at Palmerton: At 10:16am the stage was 7.32 feet. Flood Stage is 7 feet. For Bush Kill at Shoemakers: At 9:45am the stage was 6.34 feet. Flood Stage is 6 feet. For Tobyhanna Creek at Blakeslee: At 10:15am the stage was 10.9 feet. Flood Stage is 10 feet. For Delaware River at Tocks Island: At 10:15am the stage was 19.82 feet. Flood Stage is 21 feet. For Lehigh River at White Haven: At 9:30am the stage was 3.12 feet. Flood Stage is 8 feet. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 277 and 314. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 12. Northeast Extension between mile markers 72 and 97.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northampton County, PA
State
New Jersey State
City
Palmerton, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Northampton, PA
City
Minisink Hills, PA
City
Blakeslee, PA
City
Lehighton, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delaware River#Lehigh River#Northeastern Pennsylvania#Extreme Weather#Flood Stage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Marine held without bond in shooting of Florida family

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former Marine sharpshooter accused of invading the home of apparent strangers in Florida and fatally shooting a woman, her 3-month-old baby and two others was ordered held without bail during his first court appearance Monday. Authorities did not give a motive for the grisly...
CelebritiesABC News

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88

PARIS -- Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most recognizable leading men, has died. He was 88. His death was confirmed by the office of his lawyer, Michel Godest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy