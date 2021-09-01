Flood Warning issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 11:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Northampton The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the * Flood Warning for Northwestern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey Northwestern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 445 PM EDT Thursday. * At 1034 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. * For Brodhead Creek at Analomink: At 10:15am the stage was 5.78 feet. Flood Stage is 8 feet. For Pohopoco Creek at Kresgeville: At 10:16am the stage was 7.82 feet. Flood Stage is 8.5 feet. For Lehigh River at Lehighton: At 10:15am the stage was 8.44 feet. Flood Stage is 10 feet. For Tunkhannock Creek at Long Pond: At 9:30am the stage was 3.83 feet. Flood Stage is 5 feet. For Brodhead Creek at Minisink Hills: At 10:16am the stage was 8.57 feet. Flood Stage is 10 feet. For Pohopoco Creek at Parryville: At 9:30am the stage was 2.7 feet. Flood Stage is 5.5 feet. For Aquashicola Creek at Palmerton: At 10:16am the stage was 7.32 feet. Flood Stage is 7 feet. For Bush Kill at Shoemakers: At 9:45am the stage was 6.34 feet. Flood Stage is 6 feet. For Tobyhanna Creek at Blakeslee: At 10:15am the stage was 10.9 feet. Flood Stage is 10 feet. For Delaware River at Tocks Island: At 10:15am the stage was 19.82 feet. Flood Stage is 21 feet. For Lehigh River at White Haven: At 9:30am the stage was 3.12 feet. Flood Stage is 8 feet. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 277 and 314. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 12. Northeast Extension between mile markers 72 and 97.