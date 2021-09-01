Cancel
Hale County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Hale, Perry by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-02 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hale; Perry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Perry, northeastern Hale and southwestern Bibb Counties through 345 PM CDT At 247 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Eoline to near Knoxville. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Brent, Greensboro, Moundville, Low Gap, Mertz, Heiberger, Eoline, Morgan Springs, Moundville Airport, Phipps, Oakmulgee, Elliots Creek, Harmon, Harper Hill, Wateroak, Ellards and Havana. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, AL
County
Perry County, AL
County
Hale County, AL
City
Greensboro, AL
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Thunderstorms#Eoline
