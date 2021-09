The CW's Stargirl does not disappoint this week. This season's third episode ("Summer School: Chapter Three") is still subtly playing on each character's insecurities. Starting with a flashback in which Pat (Luke Wilson) is having a discussion about playing second fiddle with fellow sidekick Johnny Thunder (Ethan Embry). Mike Dugan, until now a sidekick himself, discovers the power of his own personal genie- The Thunderbolt (Jim Gaffigan). After learning how to use his wishes he is accepted on the JSA. Mr. Swift (Jonathan Cake) is revealed to be The Shade and the young JSA stumble upon a confrontation they are not expecting.