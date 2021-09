Michael Ray is reintroducing himself with his first collection of music in three years, the seven-song EP, Higher Education, released on Friday, August 27th. Throughout the project’s seven tracks, two of which were written by the singer, Ray showcases who he is, where he came from and the lessons he’s learned along the way. The EP finds Ray being “100 percent, unapologetically” himself, something he achieved through reflection and time at his home in Florida during and following the hard year of 2020.