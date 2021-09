According to a union survey of the developer's studio team in Sweden, the environment has fostered bullying and gender-based discrimination. The survey was designed and distributed by unions Unionen and Sveriges Ingenjörer. Breakit, a Swedish digital publication, broke the news on the data earlier today, Monday, Sept. 6, stating that the culture is the "worst for women." The survey was completed by 133 employees out of a possible 400 at the location. Of those, 44% reported facing some sort of "mistreatment."