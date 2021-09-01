Are You Moisturizing All Wrong? Don't Make These 8 Common Mistakes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Let's talk about lotion. It might seem like a relatively cut-and-dry activity—not just because you apply it when you're dry—but there's a lot more to moisturizing than mindless rubbing and furious slapping. Although your skin is a beautiful, magical thing capable of absorbing your skincare products, it needs your help if you want to attain maximum moisture levels. Moisturizing the wrong way could lead to a ton of other issues, including dryness, itchiness, irritation, and breakouts. Because hydrating is arguably the most important step in your skincare routine, we teamed up with Charles Puza, M.D., board-certified dermatologist, to review the most common moisturizing mistakes that are sabotaging your glowy skin goals.