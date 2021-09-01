Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Free Reading by Kate Washington, “Already Toast”

By Marybeth Bizjak
Sacramento Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal author Kate Washington will read from her book, “Already Toast: Caregiving and Burnout in America,” at East Village Bookshop on Friday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. The book is a moving memoir of Washington’s time caring for her husband when he was treated for cancer and lost his sight. Washington details about the emotional and physical burnout she suffered when she became a full-time caregiver while also caring for the couple’s two children.

