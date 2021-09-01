Cancel
San Bernardino, CA

Acting San Bernardino Police Chief Eric McBride retires after 30 years with the city

By Brian Whitehead
San Bernardino County Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActing San Bernardino police Chief Eric McBride retired Tuesday, Aug. 31, after 30 years in the city. The 54-year-old served as acting chief since January 2019. “San Bernardino has its reputation,” McBride said by phone Wednesday. “What we say in policing is it’s a busy city, and because of that, our police officers have experience other officers in regions around us, and in the Inland Empire, specifically, don’t have.

