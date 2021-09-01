Acting San Bernardino Police Chief Eric McBride retires after 30 years with the city
Acting San Bernardino police Chief Eric McBride retired Tuesday, Aug. 31, after 30 years in the city. The 54-year-old served as acting chief since January 2019. “San Bernardino has its reputation,” McBride said by phone Wednesday. “What we say in policing is it’s a busy city, and because of that, our police officers have experience other officers in regions around us, and in the Inland Empire, specifically, don’t have.www.sbsun.com
