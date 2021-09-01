Cancel
Accidents

Rescuers help father, daughter, lost on Mount Washington

Posted by 
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PINKHAM NOTCH, N.H. (AP) — Rescuers came to the aid of a father and daughter who had gotten lost off a hiking trail on Mount Washington.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation officers heard from the daughter, 43, on Tuesday afternoon, who said her GPS had died and she had left her 71-year-old father to go call for help since he showed signs of fatigue and she had no phone service where they were.

An officer was able to guide the daughter back to the trail to get to the Auto Road, where she was picked up by a guided tour van and escorted down the mountain.

Officers said they then began searching for the father, who didn’t have enough supplies for an overnight in the White Mountains. They found him early Wednesday after he responded to whistle blasts. He was cold, tired, wet and the soles of his boots had fallen off, but otherwise unhurt.

An ATV brought him back down and he was reunited with his daughter at about 6 a.m.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

