Clallam County, WA

Armed man who fled into Olympic National Park in custody

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — Law enforcement officers have found an armed man who fled into a campground, at Olympic National Park.

The man was booked into the Clallam County Correctional Facility around late Tuesday with a federal charge equal to a state felony, according to the county jail roster.

He was then transferred to Tacoma at around 7 a.m., where he awaits formal charges, The Seattle Times reported.

Parts of Olympic National Park were closed Sunday night after reports of an armed man. Hurricane Ridge Road has reopened while Deer Park Road and Obstruction Point Road are still closed to the public.

The Clallam County Sheriff’s office said Monday there was information to suggest the individual in question had been using drugs and was suffering from possible mental duress.

The investigation remains ongoing.

