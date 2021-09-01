Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

“Teen Science Café – A.I. and Machine Learning”

las-cruces.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Museum of Nature & Science invites all middle and high school students to join us online for a virtual “Teen Science Café – A.I. and Machine Learning,” with guest presenter Steven Sandoval, Ph.D. The event will be held via Zoom webinar at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Email education@las-cruces.org for a link to the webinar or visit zoom.us with webinar ID 89277197475. This program is recommended for teens ages 11 to 17.

www.las-cruces.org

