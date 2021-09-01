Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

RHOBH’s Erika Jayne Shares Cryptic ‘Girardi’ Message Amid Divorce Battle With Tom Girardi

By Yana Grebenyuk
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZRHHD_0bjlIXKb00
Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi. Shutterstock(2)

Making a point? It’s been a year since Erika Jayne filed for divorce from Tom Girardi late last year, but she’s still sharing cryptic reminders of her estranged husband on social media.

On Tuesday, August 31, Jayne, 50, posted the word Girardi against a simple black background via her Instagram Stories. Although the reality star didn’t offer any more context to the message, she has previously opened up to her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars about her surprisingly rocky marriage.

The “Pretty Mess” performer shocked many when she filed for divorce from Girardi, 82, after more than 20 years of marriage in November 2020. The following month, the estranged couple was accused of stealing settlement funds intended for the families of victims killed in a 2018 plane crash.

Jayne has continued to express that she didn’t have any clue that her ex was going through legal issues with his law firm, Girardi & Keese, although she was mentioned in the ongoing case against them.

“That is the answer. That is the question. I don’t know why I would be named in a lawsuit I have nothing to do with,” she told a producer during a July episode of the Bravo series.

Earlier this month, the singer told her friends that Girardi was making attempts to reach out to her following their split.

“I have not talked to him and I cannot talk to him. He calls me every day. That’s another hard part of it,” she noted in the August 4 episode. “I had to ask my attorney to call his attorney to say, ‘Please stop calling Erika.’”

The Bravolebrity explained in a confessional that the experience was “just horrible” as she recalled the messages her estranged husband was leaving for her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AEWKz_0bjlIXKb00
Erika Jayne on her Instagram story. Courtesy Erika Jayne/Instagram

“‘I love you, I miss you, come home, are you sure?’ I’m like, ‘Stop. You gotta stop, you have to stop, honey. You need help.’ And I can’t give it,” she said at the time.

During the August 25 episode of the show, Jayne admitted that she considered leaving the former lawyer for a “long time” after discovering that he was unfaithful.

“Well, the cheating is something that I truly discovered the night that I left Yolanda [Hadid]’s condo,” the Georgia native told Kyle Richards. “When I got home, he was asleep and the phone was there. I picked up that phone and I open it up and there is everything.”

Jayne explained that although it was a “real mental f–k” for her, she couldn’t do anything because of how “dependent” she was on him.

“What good would that have done if I didn’t have all of the facts?” she detailed. “I wanted to make sure that what I was seeing was what I was seeing.”

Girardi, who has not publicly commented on the cheating allegations, was diagnosed with late-onset Alzheimer’s and dementia amid his legal woes. In February, his brother, Robert Girardi, was granted a temporary conservatorship giving him control of Tom’s daily activities and personal care.

Four months later, Tom told a judge that he was looking to end the conservatorship.

“I think that we should put together the reasons why the conservatorship should be dissolved, and then we’ll address it, address the court,” he said in a virtual court hearing in June. “Right now, I have nothing to say to the court.”

The following month, Us Weekly confirmed that Robert became the effective conservator of his person and estate due to a “major neurocognitive disorder” that Tom was dealing with.

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Robert Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhobh#Rhobh#Instagram Stories#Girardi Keese#Bravo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Un-Glammed Erika Jayne Looks Unrecognizable Following Explosive 'RHOBH' Dinner, Embattled Reality Star Seen Holding ATM Card After Allegedly Not Using One For Decades

Erika Jayne does not appear to have gotten much in the way of beauty sleep following the most explosive episode of this season's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to date. The 50-year-old embattled reality star looked tense, tired and unlike her usually glammed-up self as she made her way into a gym in the West Hollywood area of California on Wednesday afternoon.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Sutton Stracke Offered Erika Jayne Money For A Loan When She Filed For Divorce From Tom Girardi

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has a new queen in town, and it’s not Kyle Richards or Lisa Vanderpump. Not even Lisa Rinna is on this level of earning her paycheck. It’s Miss Sutton Stracke. The Southern Belle who isn’t afraid to add tequila to her champagne. And the only cast member not backing […] The post Sutton Stracke Offered Erika Jayne Money For A Loan When She Filed For Divorce From Tom Girardi appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Attorney Hopes To Depose Lisa Rinna For Erika Jayne And Tom Girardi Embezzlement Investigation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is DELIVERING its best season yet, thanks to the ongoing legal mess that is Erika Jayne’s life. Sutton Stracke is putting in the work now that she has a diamond, calling out Erika’s stories for not adding up and actually questioning her role in Tom Girardi’s shady legal practices. […] The post Attorney Hopes To Depose Lisa Rinna For Erika Jayne And Tom Girardi Embezzlement Investigation appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Producers Reportedly Prepared To Hand Over Unaired Footage Of Erika Jayne To Investigators In Tom Girardi Embezzlement Case

The ice queen of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is melting. Erika Jayne’s acting (or bad attempts at sincerity) aren’t going well. She wants yes men no matter what, even if the evidence isn’t looking good for her role in Tom Girardi’s embezzlement allegations. No wonder she’s set to go off on Sutton Stracke […] The post Real Housewives Producers Reportedly Prepared To Hand Over Unaired Footage Of Erika Jayne To Investigators In Tom Girardi Embezzlement Case appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Accused Of Using Shell Company To Receive $25 Million From Thomas Girardi, Bombshell Court Document Reveal She Benefitted From Alleged Tax Fraud Scheme For Years

The lawyer investigating Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne for alleged embezzlement is questioning her claims she knew nothing about her husband’s alleged financial schemes. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the Bravo star was slapped with an amended federal lawsuit demanding she cough up $25 million....
CelebritiesPosted by
Mega 99.3

Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi Has Officially Been Disbarred

Tom Girardi, the estranged husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, is no longer allowed to practice law in California's federal courts. According to legal podcast host Emily D. Baker, who broke the news about Girardi's federal disbarment on Twitter, a state disbarment is still pending. ET corroborated the news after checking in with additional sources. Court documents examined by People reveal that Girardi did not contest the decision once it was handed down.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Star Erika Jayne Preparing Defense To $25 Million Lawsuit Demanding She Pay Back Loans From Husband Thomas Girardi

Erika Jayne is working overtime to fight off a lawyer demanding she repays loans from her ex-Thomas Girardi. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Jayne’s attorney asked for an extension on responding to the $25 million lawsuit filed against the Bravo star and her company EJ Global. Article continues...

Comments / 0

Community Policy