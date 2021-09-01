RHOBH’s Erika Jayne Shares Cryptic ‘Girardi’ Message Amid Divorce Battle With Tom Girardi

Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi. Shutterstock(2)

Making a point? It’s been a year since Erika Jayne filed for divorce from Tom Girardi late last year, but she’s still sharing cryptic reminders of her estranged husband on social media.

On Tuesday, August 31, Jayne, 50, posted the word Girardi against a simple black background via her Instagram Stories. Although the reality star didn’t offer any more context to the message, she has previously opened up to her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars about her surprisingly rocky marriage.

The “Pretty Mess” performer shocked many when she filed for divorce from Girardi, 82, after more than 20 years of marriage in November 2020. The following month, the estranged couple was accused of stealing settlement funds intended for the families of victims killed in a 2018 plane crash.

Jayne has continued to express that she didn’t have any clue that her ex was going through legal issues with his law firm, Girardi & Keese, although she was mentioned in the ongoing case against them.

“That is the answer. That is the question. I don’t know why I would be named in a lawsuit I have nothing to do with,” she told a producer during a July episode of the Bravo series.

Earlier this month, the singer told her friends that Girardi was making attempts to reach out to her following their split.

“I have not talked to him and I cannot talk to him. He calls me every day. That’s another hard part of it,” she noted in the August 4 episode. “I had to ask my attorney to call his attorney to say, ‘Please stop calling Erika.’”

The Bravolebrity explained in a confessional that the experience was “just horrible” as she recalled the messages her estranged husband was leaving for her.

Erika Jayne on her Instagram story. Courtesy Erika Jayne/Instagram

“‘I love you, I miss you, come home, are you sure?’ I’m like, ‘Stop. You gotta stop, you have to stop, honey. You need help.’ And I can’t give it,” she said at the time.

During the August 25 episode of the show, Jayne admitted that she considered leaving the former lawyer for a “long time” after discovering that he was unfaithful.

“Well, the cheating is something that I truly discovered the night that I left Yolanda [Hadid]’s condo,” the Georgia native told Kyle Richards. “When I got home, he was asleep and the phone was there. I picked up that phone and I open it up and there is everything.”

Jayne explained that although it was a “real mental f–k” for her, she couldn’t do anything because of how “dependent” she was on him.

“What good would that have done if I didn’t have all of the facts?” she detailed. “I wanted to make sure that what I was seeing was what I was seeing.”

Girardi, who has not publicly commented on the cheating allegations, was diagnosed with late-onset Alzheimer’s and dementia amid his legal woes. In February, his brother, Robert Girardi, was granted a temporary conservatorship giving him control of Tom’s daily activities and personal care.

Four months later, Tom told a judge that he was looking to end the conservatorship.

“I think that we should put together the reasons why the conservatorship should be dissolved, and then we’ll address it, address the court,” he said in a virtual court hearing in June. “Right now, I have nothing to say to the court.”

The following month, Us Weekly confirmed that Robert became the effective conservator of his person and estate due to a “major neurocognitive disorder” that Tom was dealing with.

