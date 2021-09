The Summer concert season really heats up this week at Saratoga Performing Arts Center starting tonight with King Crimson and wrapping up Saturday 8/28 with Lynyrd Skynyrd. On Monday October 4, 2021, Live Nation Entertainment will require all artists, fans and staff members to be fully vaccinated or show a negative test result to enter one of their venues. In the meantime, there are 4 shows this week at SPAC and each have their own COVID guidelines. Let this be your guide when it comes to concerts at SPAC this week.