A woman has accused Alaska Airlines of harassment after she was removed from a flight for wearing an outfit the flight attendant deemed “inappropriate”.Ray Lin Howard, a plus-size rapper and stylist from Fairbanks, Alaska who goes by the stage name Fat Trophy Wife, shared her experience in a Tiktok video that has been viewed more than 187,000 times.In it, she records an interview with police who escorted her off a flight on 4 August.“I was harassed about my outfit,” she says. “I put my shirt back on.” @fattrophywife @Alaska Airlines Flight attendant harassed and called the airport police...