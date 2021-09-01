Music Historicity | Why do some musicians not own their songs?

This review originally ran on Americansongwriter.com in September 2016. Harmonies from Heaven — DVD (Eagle Rock) Considering the enormous influence the Everly Brothers had on acts like the Beatles, the Stones, the Hollies, Simon & Garfunkel, and many more, it’s alarming it took until now for a professionally produced documentary to be created on them. And, while Harmonies From Heaven is an excellent, comprehensive hour-long overview of the brothers’ early career — basically 1957 through ’63, with extensive information on their also influential guitarist/father Ike Everly and their upbringing — it runs out of room in its relatively short playing time (this was originally a BBC TV production). There is little on their lives and career after the US hits stopped around 1963.