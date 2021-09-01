Johnnie's Jams Featuring Director Jonathan Meris

Al Jaffee turned one hundred years old earlier this year. Born in 1921, he is best known for his work in the MAD Magazine including his trademark feature, the Mad Fold-In. He contributed to the magazine for 65 years, the longest single comic book artistic run on a title ever. With a career running from 1942 until 2020, Jaffee also holds the Guinness World Record for having the longest-ever career as a comic artist. Between April 1964 and April 2013, only one issue of Mad was published without containing new material by Jaffee. And as part of this week's Heritage Auction original comic book artwork lots is Al Jaffee's take on comic book conventions, with a cameo contribution from Sergio Aragones. With comic book conventions returning in fits and starts, this seems to bring it all flooding back… and there's also plenty of Al Jaffee's other work going under the hammer today as well, right here.