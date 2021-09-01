Cancel
Emporia, KS

City approves final plat of Brown Stone development

By Zach DeLoach zach@emporia.com
Emporia gazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Emporia City Commission gave a final green light for the development of the Brown Stone Addition subdivision during its action session Wednesday afternoon. The commission approved the application for a final plat and accepted the dedication of the land at the southwest corner of U.S. Highway 50 and Graphic Arts Road for public use. The final plat approval allows for utilities and the future development of a new travel plaza at that location.

