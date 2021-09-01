Cancel
Environment

Rebuttal to ‘Crucial opportunity for climate action’

By Letters to the Editor
villages-news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent Villages-News.com Opinion piece called “Crucial opportunity for climate action” is an excellent conglomeration of … he said, they said, sky is falling, send money, yada, yada, yada. This type of rhetoric is the alarmists’ classic method of creating scary scenarios, with ever-changing deadlines, and we “know what’s best for you” advice. This is how they obtain approval to raise your taxes, while limiting your air-conditioning to reduce CO2 — which by the way — is the breath of life for all life on earth.

Al Gore
#Climate Change#Rebuttal#Climate Action#Villages News#Co2
