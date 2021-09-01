Money Heist Season 5 is Coming to Netflix Soon, so One CEO has Given the Day Off to Watch The New Episodes

We recently ran through the full slate of new content coming to Netflix in September, so you know the month is packed from start to finish. We also showcased all the new Netflix original movies and series coming next month. Needless to say, new seasons of Lucifer and Money Heist are by far the most hotly anticipated Netflix originals premiering in September. Of course, Netflix subscribers also really love to see all the new films set to debut in the month ahead. With that in mind, we’ve decided to highlight every single one of the new movies set to hit...