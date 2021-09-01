Cancel
Money Heist Season 5 is Coming to Netflix Soon, so One CEO has Given the Day Off to Watch The New Episodes

Cover picture for the articleThe final season of Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) will begin its first volume this month, and fans all over the world are hyped to see the new episodes of the Spanish crime thriller series on Netflix. Of course, many people will be working on its release day, Friday, September 3, but one CEO has given everyone in his company a day off to watch Money Heist Season 5.

