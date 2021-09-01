Cancel
State, local and federal leaders give latest update on Jefferson Parish hurricane destruction

By Michaela Romero
wgno.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRETNA, La. (WGNO) — On Wednesday afternoon, Jefferson Parish President, state, and local officials held a Hurricane Ida recovery press conference. Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng joined Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, Congressman Steve Scalise, Senator Bill Cassidy, and other parish leaders and partners for an update on Hurricane Ida response and recovery at 2:30 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Gretna.

