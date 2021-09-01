People on the Move

35% of people worked from home during the coronavirus—here’s what it means for real estate. By June 2021, the number of employees who were working remotely fell to 14.4%, according to MarketWatch. That was the lowest percentage since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when offices around the country closed and millions of Americans started thinking about which wall in their house would make the best Zoom background. At its peak in the spring of 2020, more than one in three workers—a full 35%—were telecommuting. That seismic shift in corporate culture had an impact on much more than the just businesses that employed those workers. It also caused lasting changes in the real estate industry that are still being felt today.