People on the Move
Jay Kraft recently joined National Property Holdings (NPH) as Senior Vice President, overseeing all aspects of their expansive industrial real estate business. With more than 35 years in commercial real estate, Jay brings a wealth of experience to NPH. Mr. Kraft previously served 27 years as Vice President and City Manager for Liberty Property Trust, and more recently as a Senior Vice President for Arch-Con Construction. Whether it’s development, leasing, property management or client delivery, Jay is dedicated to leading the NPH team of professionals with a passion for excellence, ethics, and fun. National Property Holdings is an affiliate of The Plank Companies, a diversified conglomerate engaged in Industrial Real Estate Development, Rail Services, and Manufacturing.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0