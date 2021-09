Galena public school board members have approved a budget and design for a $14 million renovation and expansion project at the district’s middle school. The project will add a 36,000-square-foot education block and a 9,000-square-foot gym. It also will include the renovation of about 44,000 square feet within the current footprint. The completed facility will house the district’s pre-K through eighth-grade students. The total cost is estimated at $14.4 million. It is scheduled to go out for bid in January, with construction to begin in May and completion slated for December 2023.