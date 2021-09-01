Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartland, WI

Thank You We Energies!

villageofhartland.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Hartland Village Board meeting on August 23, 2021, Joseph Thom of We Energies presented Chief of Police Torin Misko with a $2,000 check that was awarded to the Hartland Police Department. The grant was provided to the Hartland Police Department through the We Energies Foundation to be put towards leadership training at the Hartland Police Department. The Hartland Police Department would like to thank the We Energies Foundation for their assistance in helping us obtain a level of training and education that allows us to provide quality services to the citizens of Hartland.

www.villageofhartland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Hartland, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energies#Leadership Training#Chief Of Police#Hartland Village Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy