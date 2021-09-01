Thank You We Energies!

At the Hartland Village Board meeting on August 23, 2021, Joseph Thom of We Energies presented Chief of Police Torin Misko with a $2,000 check that was awarded to the Hartland Police Department. The grant was provided to the Hartland Police Department through the We Energies Foundation to be put towards leadership training at the Hartland Police Department. The Hartland Police Department would like to thank the We Energies Foundation for their assistance in helping us obtain a level of training and education that allows us to provide quality services to the citizens of Hartland.