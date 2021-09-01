Fountain stolen from central Austin restaurant returned nearly 2 months later
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bronze fountain that was stolen from a central Austin restaurant earlier this summer was anonymously returned nearly two months later. Back in July, restaurant Fonda San Miguel offered up a $500 reward for information on where the piece of artwork could have gone. The fountain, which is an elongated, rectangular face, was created by Mexican artist Sergio Bustamante. It weighs more than 60 pounds.www.kxan.com
