When the FDA approved an Alzheimer’s disease therapy on the basis of its ability to reduce a known hallmark of the disease in June, a lightbulb lit up at Eli Lilly. The Indianapolis-based drugmaker had a therapy that could do the same, with clinical data showing it did so quickly and consistently. But the drug had been put on the backburner—with research slowly plugging away—without a regulatory path forward in the near future. Now, not only had a window opened, but Lilly's neuroscience team figured they might even be able to beat their competitor to the punch with a golden ticket: proof that their drug actually slows the progression of the disease.