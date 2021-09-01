Cancel
Every FCS player on the initial 53-man 2021 NFL rosters

Cover picture for the articleThe talent in FCS football is on display as 97 former players made NFL active rosters after the annual preseason cuts. In fact, there were just three teams (Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys) that did not have a former FCS football player on the 53-man active roster. Among the remaining 29 NFL rosters, the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions lead the league with seven FCS players making each team.

