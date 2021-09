NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The orchestra will play on at the Metropolitan Opera as the company gets ready to resume performances. The Met reached a new four-year deal with the union representing orchestra members. Read the full press release about the new collective bargaining agreement with the @METOrchestra and exciting developments for the upcoming season here: https://t.co/CKdv4rJCHH 📸 Rose Callahan / Met Opera pic.twitter.com/L7Zi9x2ZBq — Metropolitan Opera (@MetOpera) August 24, 2021 This was the final agreement needed to reopen after a year and a half. To celebrate, the Met scheduled two free outdoor performances on Sept. 4 and 5 at Lincoln Center.