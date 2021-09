The lemon had it’s national day of recognition Saturday. To commemorate, Greg and Audra take lemon shots. The juice bar, healthy kind. Audra brings her know-how to the table and mixes one up with Greg. This concoction using fresh lemons helps wake you up with a boost of energy, improves your immune system, hydrates and works to detoxify your liver. All you need is a fresh lemon, a juicer (you can pick up at most grocers), cinnamon, ginger, turmeric and if you have it…oregano oil. Use whatever you have in your herb drawer! Shake and shoot!