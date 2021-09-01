Class 5A football rankings: Bishop Gorman remains on top
2. Liberty (2-0) 3. Desert Pines (1-0) Around 5A: Gorman and Desert Pines had games canceled last week. Gorman will have another chance for a big win when it travels across the country to meet an always-strong Miami Central (Florida) team Saturday. … Liberty has cruised in its first two games against 5A foes Arbor View and Canyon Springs and now gets a Foothill team that has yet to play. … Green Valley should be tested against a physical Palo Verde team after outscoring Canyon Springs and Chaparral by a combined 102-6. … Arbor View bounced back from its opening loss to Liberty with an impressive defensive showing in a 23-3 win over Faith Lutheran.www.reviewjournal.com
