Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Class 5A football rankings: Bishop Gorman remains on top

By Jason Orts
reviewjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article2. Liberty (2-0) 3. Desert Pines (1-0) Around 5A: Gorman and Desert Pines had games canceled last week. Gorman will have another chance for a big win when it travels across the country to meet an always-strong Miami Central (Florida) team Saturday. … Liberty has cruised in its first two games against 5A foes Arbor View and Canyon Springs and now gets a Foothill team that has yet to play. … Green Valley should be tested against a physical Palo Verde team after outscoring Canyon Springs and Chaparral by a combined 102-6. … Arbor View bounced back from its opening loss to Liberty with an impressive defensive showing in a 23-3 win over Faith Lutheran.

www.reviewjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Southern Nevada Class 5a
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Reno, NVnews3lv.com

Poor air quality cancels Bishop Gorman football game against Reno school

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bishop Gorman's football game scheduled for Friday against a private Catholic school from Reno has been canceled. In a statement posted to Twitter, Bishop Manogue Catholic High School in Reno said poor air quality in Northern Nevada has prevented its team from practicing. "To avoid potential...
High SchoolTyler Morning Telegraph

Gorman's football opener canceled

Bishop Gorman’s high school football opener scheduled for Friday at Houston Northland has been canceled due to COVID-19, Crusader athletic director Mike Lee said on Wednesday. Lee said he is hopeful Gorman’s game next week at Austin St. Dominic Savio will be played. That contest is scheduled for 7 p.m.,...
Footballreviewjournal.com

QB Alejado leads winning drive as Gorman edges Miami Central

For the first time in his young career, quarterback Micah Alejado needed to lead a touchdown drive to secure a Bishop Gorman win. The sophomore delivered, taking the ninth-ranked Gaels 80 yards in four plays and finding Zachariah Branch for a 37-yard touchdown pass to give them a 21-20 lead over No. 24 Miami Central with 4:02 remaining.
Orlando, FLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Gus Malzahn era at UCF gets off to a horrible start

This isn’t the way Gus Malzahn envisioned his UCF head coaching career starting. First of all, the UCF-Boise State game was delayed for over an hour in Orlando due to weather. Then, the game finally started, and UCF drove 62 yards on its opening drive. The Knights ended up driving all the way down to Boise State’s 8-yard-line.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Rips Major College Football Head Coach

FOX Sports 1 personality Colin Cowherd shared some brutally honest thoughts on USC Trojans head coach Clay Helton on Saturday afternoon. USC is taking on San Jose State to open the 2021 college football season. The Trojans have been struggling at times, though they’re up, 23-7, in the fourth quarter.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
College Sports247Sports

Everything Ed Orgeron said after LSU's loss to UCLA

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with the media after the loss to UCLA. Here's everything Orgeron said about the loss, what's next for the Tigers and where things went wrong. Opening statement: "We didn't perform like we're supposed to at LSU. It's my responsibility and I told that to the team. Obviously, we're going to look at it schematically, where we got to get better, there was a lot of areas. Physicality at the point of attack, run the football better, stop the run, eliminate the explosive plays.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New College Football Top 25

The first full Saturday of the 2021 college football season is in the books. The 2021 college football season technically kicked off last weekend with the Week 0 games. However, it didn’t really get into full swing until this week, when every team across the country kicked off its season.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What D'Eriq King said about Alabama after Miami's blowout loss

It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...
Iowa StateCBS Sports

College football scores, rankings, highlights: Texas, Iowa open with important top 25 wins in Week 1

The appetizers were delicious, but the main course that was Week 1 of the 2021 college football season went down Saturday with 18 ranked teams in action and five games featuring top-25 teams going head-to-head. The prime time matchups were tough to beat, though, with No. 5 Georgia winning a good, ol' fashioned defensive battle over No. 3 Clemson in Charlotte. This heavyweight matchups featured all kinds of NFL talent on both sides of the ball, but ultimately, the defenses prevailed. Elsewhere, No. 16 LSU was upset by home-standing UCLA in the Rose Bowl.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Gus Malzahn makes history in UCF's thrilling win over Boise State

The Gus Malzahn era started with a downer — a 100-yard pick-6 on the team’s opening drive, but the first-year Knights coach ended up leading his troops to a massive comeback win, making history in the process. The UCF-Boise State game was delayed due to weather, and once the game...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Look: Oklahoma Getting Praised For Classy Move

Oklahoma’s 2021 college football season was supposed to take place in the city of New Orleans against the Tulane Green Wave. But after Hurricane Ida abruptly ended those plans, Oklahoma decided to make a classy gesture now ahead of the game. On Friday, the Oklahoma Football Twitter account released images...

Comments / 0

Community Policy