‘The Girls on the Bus’: Julie Plec and Greg Berlanti’s Political Drama Moves From Netflix to the CW

Sandra Oh is back with a new comedy on Netflix called The Chair. The series, created by Amanda Peet, follows Oh’s character, Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, who is named the first woman chair of the English department of a small-town college called Pembroke University. She’s taking over for Dr. Bill Dobson, played by Jay Duplass, a close friend for whom she has romantic feelings, whose life is spiraling after the loss of his wife and his daughter’s departure to college. After Bill is videotaped giving a Nazi salute in class — a misconstrued incident that he is guilty of nonetheless — a whole chaotic mess follows during which Ji-Yoon is blamed and made to clean it up. Also starring Holland Taylor, Bob Balaban, Nana Mensah, and more, The Chair is a fantastic and hilarious satire that takes on misogyny, racism, cancel culture, and more in the world of academia, and it’s another must-watch series from Netflix.