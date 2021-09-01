Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-02 00:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has extended the * Flood Warning for Western Carroll County in north central Maryland Frederick County in north central Maryland Northeastern Washington County in north central Maryland * Until 830 AM EDT Thursday. * At 147 AM EDT, Rain has ended, but flooding continues to be reported across northern Maryland particularly along the Pennsylvania border. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Frederick... Hagerstown Westminster... Thurmont Emmitsburg... Harry Grove Stadium Municipal Stadium... Ballenger Creek Robinwood... Taneytown Walkersville... Fountainhead-Orchard Hills Boonsboro... Smithsburg Braddock Heights... Paramount-Long Meadow Wilson-Conococheague... Williamsport New Market... Mount Aetnaalerts.weather.gov
