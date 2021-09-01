Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (United States, 2021)

Shang-Chi introduces a ton of new characters to the MCU. Here are the ones to look out for. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is just around the corner, and as the first Phase 4 movie set in the present day MCU, there's sure to be a lot to keep track of. Not only do we need to stay on our toes and remember all the fallout of major events like Infinity War and Endgame, we also need to juggle a massive cast--most of whom are either making their MCU debuts, or were invented wholesale for the movies and have no comic book history to build from.