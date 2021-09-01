Cancel
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (United States, 2021)

By James Berardinelli
 8 days ago

Note: I consider this review to be "spoiler-lite." Although there are no overt revelations of things that can't be learned by scanning published cast lists or watching the trailer, if you don't want to know anything about the movie, come back to this review after you've seen the movie…. With...

MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms New Movie IS Connected to Iron Man

The latest Marvel movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is due to hit theaters for its 45-day run on September 2, 2021. Although this will be Shang-Chi’s (Simu Liu) MCU debut, the Ten Rings organization has been mentioned in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe before — namely when back in the very first official MCU movie, Iron Man (2008).
MoviesCollider

'Blade' Director Bassam Tariq Says His MCU Movie Isn't as Beholden to Comics Canon as Other Marvel Movies

Aside from the announcement of Mogul Mowgli director Bassam Tariq, recent news has been slim on the film for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's newest heroes, Blade. The director, who became associated with the project in July, has given some hints as to the direction of the film, which won't be bogged down by Marvel Comics lore. In an interview with Gizmodo, Tariq had the following to say:
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Feige Reportedly Has Big Plans In Store For Shang-Chi

Kevin Feige recently teased that it won’t be too long before we see some major characters from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings make their return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but until the movie premieres on September 3rd we’ve got no idea how it connects to the rest of the shared universe.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Ten Rings Will Reportedly Play A Major Role In The MCU

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings isn’t just introducing a brand-new hero into the MCU, it’s also fixing one of the franchise’s past mistakes. Marvel fans never liked how Iron Man 3 handled classic comic book villain the Mandarin, with the upcoming Simu Liu vehicle righting this wrong by revealing the true Mandarin at last — Tony Leung is playing Wenwu, Shang-Chi’s father and the powerful leader of the Ten Rings organization.
Movies/Film

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Wants To Team Up With Spider-Man In The MCU

Simu Liu is calling for the Spider-Man crossover you didn't know you needed. While Liu shows off his martial arts and karaoke skills as the star of Marvel Studio's latest feature film, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," he's clearly spent his off-screen hours digging deep and going through his character Shang-Chi's wilder storylines.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Shang-Chi: Marvel fans ‘hyped’ to see ‘whole new side of the MCU’ as new Ten Rings trailer is released

Marvel fans are excited for the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the studio’s first film with a main character of Asian heritage. The film follows the story of martial-arts master Shang-Chi (played by actor Simu Liu), who confronts a past he thought he left behind when he’s drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation.Created by Steven Englehart and Jim Starlin, Shang-Chi made his first appearance in December 1973 following the boom of martial arts films, thanks to the success of Enter the Dragon. After a new trailer for the film was...
Moviesepicstream.com

Jackie Chan Replaces Simu Liu as Shang-Chi in Impressive Video

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will bring in an entirely different feel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with its martial arts theme and when Marvel Studios finally unveiled its first trailer a few months back, some fans couldn't help but be reminded of a certain martial arts icon, no other than Jackie Chan himself. To be fair, the brilliant minds behind the film have stated in the past that Shang-Chi's fight sequences are heavily inspired by some of Chan's legendary films.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi Star Responds To The Movie Being Called An Experiment

The pandemic era has been a decidedly mixed bag for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the expansion into episodic storytelling on Disney Plus bringing plenty of critical acclaim and no shortage of awards season glory, but the feature film side of the franchise hasn’t experienced the same sort of joy.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi Star Reportedly Returning For Multiple MCU Projects

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to introduce a brand-new hero into the MCU, in the form of Simu Liu’s titular martial arts master. We’re expecting this to be just the beginning of Liu’s Marvel career, then, with sequels and crossovers and team-up projects no doubt coming his way. And it’s likely that another major player from Shang-Chi’s origins movie could have a future in the franchise, too.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Reviews Are Online, Here's What Critics Are Saying About The Latest Marvel Movie

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is finally almost here. The Marvel superhero film features Simu Liu (who clarified how to correctly pronounce his and his character's names) as the titular Shang-Chi, alongside Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, and Michelle Yeoh. The action flick will make history as the first Asian-led Marvel installment, featuring Shang-Chi, a skilled martial artist who was trained at a young age to be an assassin by his father, Wenwu (Leung). But when he is drawn into the Ten Rings organization, he’s forced to confront the past he thought he left behind.
Movies/Film

'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' Review: Tony Leung's Villain Eclipses The MCU's First Asian Superhero

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a mouthful of a title, but with the amount of pressures riding on Marvel's first Asian-led film, perhaps it needs it. This isn't an instantly recognizable hero like Captain America, or one loaded with cultural pride like Black Panther. Shang-Chi's history is much knottier and more complicated. The character of Shang-Chi emerged out of the '70s Brucesploitation craze — the phenomenon that followed the death of martial arts legend Bruce Lee. Comic book artist Paul Gulacy even took direct inspiration from Lee, drawing Shang-Chi to look like the martial arts star. But here's where the knotty part comes in: Shang-Chi was created as a counterpart to Sax Rohmer's pulp villain Dr. Fu Manchu (yes, that Fu Manchu), enjoying his heyday as the star of '70s and '80s martial arts pulp stories before disappearing into the ether.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Simu Liu Gives Jackie Chan A Run For His Money In New ‘Shang-Chi’ Clip And Trailer

If you’ve noticed Shang-Chi and Jackie Chan trending on Twitter all weekend, it’s for a reason. A new clip from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings dropped that features star Simu Liu pulling off the kind of acrobatic stuntwork aboard a movie bus that easily draws comparisons to Jackie Chan’s insane stuff. In particular, a moment where he puts on his jacket mid-fight is getting a ton of attention, as it should.
Comics/Film

Who Is The Main 'Shang-Chi' Villain? The Mandarin Explained

But the organization itself isn't Shang-Chi's primary antagonist: that role belongs to The Mandarin, played here by legendary actor Tony Leung (In the Mood For Love, The Grandmaster). Here's everything you need to know about The Mandarin. First appearing in the pages of Marvel Comics in Tales of Suspense #50...
Video GamesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Review: Fresh MCU Origin Story Boasts Franchise’s Best Action Yet

It starts with a legend: many centuries ago, a seemingly regular man was gifted with a set of 10 magical rings (origins: unknown) that allowed him to tap into a power beyond all human comprehension. For nearly a thousand years, this gifted man (played by Tony Leung, one of the world’s most gifted men) used the rings to gather the wealth and influence he desired, plus an army of decidedly meat-headed meanies who lived to carry out his wishes. But by the power of love — or at least, the necessary exposition such a love story brings with it —...
Moviesimdb.com

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Review: Marvel Gives Lesser-Known Asian Hero the A-List Treatment

Shang-who? The most obscure Marvel Cinematic Universe character to get his own stand-alone movie to date, the comic book mega-company’s “Master of Kung Fu” may not be a household name, but you wouldn’t know that from “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” a flashy, Asian-led visual effects extravaganza that gives the second-tier hero the same over-the-top treatment that big-timers like Hulk and Thor typically get. The result broadens the brand’s spectrum of representation once again, offering audiences of Asian descent the kind of empowerment for which “Black Panther” paved the way a few years back.
MoviesGamespot

Who's Who In Shang-Chi? Every New Character In The Upcoming Marvel Movie (That We Know Of)

Shang-Chi introduces a ton of new characters to the MCU. Here are the ones to look out for. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is just around the corner, and as the first Phase 4 movie set in the present day MCU, there's sure to be a lot to keep track of. Not only do we need to stay on our toes and remember all the fallout of major events like Infinity War and Endgame, we also need to juggle a massive cast--most of whom are either making their MCU debuts, or were invented wholesale for the movies and have no comic book history to build from.
MoviesDaily Gate City

'Shang-Chi' stars reflect on their Marvel first

Simu Liu, Awkwafina and their director Destin Daniel Cretton celebrate introducing the first Asian superhero of the Marvel Universe and avoiding tropes, with "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." (Aug. 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Movieslincolnnewsnow.com

Simu Liu: Shang-Chi is 'not an experiment'

Simu Liu has insisted 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' is not an "experiment". The 32-year-old actor is "fired up" to make history with the movie - which is Marvel's first Asian superhero film - and is excited about what the film can prove as the "underdog" in an apparent response to Disney CEO Bob Chapek's recent remarks about the projects theatrical release.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'Shang-Chi's' Ten Rings Logo Controversy Comes Full Circle

When Dianne Chadwick created the logo for the mysterious Ten Rings organization as the production designer for “Iron Man,” the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she never imagined that the studio would feature it center stage 14 years later. She also never figured the logo would be at the center of controversy.

