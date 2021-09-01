Washington still has no name but bears higher expectations

Cancel
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Before Washington gets a new name, Ron Rivera's team has one more chance to add another division title. After winning the NFC East at 7-9 in Rivera's first year, Washington faces higher expectations in what should be the final season before a new moniker is unveiled. Ryan Fitzpatrick was signed to put a veteran quarterback in charge, and it might take a little “FitzMagic” to reach the playoffs again for an organization straddling the line between wanting to win now and building a sustainable contender for the first time in decades.

