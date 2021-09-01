Talkin’ Rock with John Corabi – 2021

Well, it’s not as scandalous as people thought. Even though the “Toxic Twins” have had their moments, Aerosmith has been one of the longest-standing bands in rock and roll history. There was that moment, though, we thought the band would have a different face. There were rumors that guitarist Joe Perry wanted to fire singer Steven Tyler and hire Sammy Hagar instead. But it’s not for the reason you may have thought. Joe Perry joined Ultimate Classic Rock recently to set the record straight. It had less to do with creative differences, and more to do with Tyler’s other projects and Hagar just being one darn likeable guy.