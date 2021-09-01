Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Floyd, VA

Floyd’s small businesses highlighted as Kaine tours Innovation Center

By Abby Whitt
Southwest Virginia Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLOYD — As a part of a statewide tour, United States Senator Tim Kaine was in Floyd on Thursday, Aug. 26, to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for new housing off New Town Road, and hear from constituents about the obstacles they face in recovering from COVID-19. Kaine’s visits to communities across the state come before he begins working on the Build Back Better Bill during the next month, legislation that is expected to bring additional COVID-19 relief to individuals and families.

swvatoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Floyd, VA
Floyd County, VA
Government
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Floyd, VA
Government
County
Floyd County, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Kaine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#New Town#Senate#Board Of Supervisors#Eda#Citizens#Tendergrass Farms#Virginians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...
ABC News

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88

PARIS -- Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most recognizable leading men, has died. He was 88. His death was confirmed by the office of his lawyer, Michel Godest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy