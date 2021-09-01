Floyd’s small businesses highlighted as Kaine tours Innovation Center

FLOYD — As a part of a statewide tour, United States Senator Tim Kaine was in Floyd on Thursday, Aug. 26, to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for new housing off New Town Road, and hear from constituents about the obstacles they face in recovering from COVID-19. Kaine’s visits to communities across the state come before he begins working on the Build Back Better Bill during the next month, legislation that is expected to bring additional COVID-19 relief to individuals and families.