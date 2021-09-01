Look Inside: Aston Martin Designs First Dutchess County Home

“I have a busy life, so I try to avoid the mishigas of decorating,” says Jonathan Adler, using the Yiddish word for craziness. “But this client and this house were so delightful, it was irresistible.” Adler is one of the world’s most celebrated designers, with more than a dozen namesake stores and a seemingly endless roster of collaborations, not to mention an ongoing slew of media appearances and book launches. Understandably, he picks his decorating projects carefully. Yet it’s easy to see what drew him to this particular property, a grand turn-of-the-century residence in San Francisco’s Nob Hill that’s filled with rich architectural details. And then there were the clients, Gerine Ongkeko and her husband, Jorge del Calvo, who thoroughly charmed Adler with their jovial and daring mindset. “They are bold, free-thinking, and self-made,” he says. “She wanted something memorable and surprising, and that’s how a good decorating project should be.”