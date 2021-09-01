Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Look Inside: Aston Martin Designs First Dutchess County Home

By Bobby Welber
Posted by 
i95 ROCK
i95 ROCK
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Luxury carmaker Aston Martin has designed an insane home in the Hudson Valley that's now on the market. The home is called one of the "most exciting and sophisticated to be built in the Hudson Valley." Take a look inside:. S3 Architecture, in collaboration with the Aston Martin Design Team...

i95rock.com

Comments / 0

i95 ROCK

i95 ROCK

Brookfield, CT
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

I95 Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucille Ball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Fast Food Restaurants#Suburbs#Historic Hudson Valley#Aston Martin Designs#S3 Architecture#Sf#Corcoran Country Living#Yacht Docked#Philadelphia Cream Cheese#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Dutchess County, NYtherealdeal.com

Aston Martin–designed Hudson Valley home asks $8.25M

James Bond drives an Aston Martin. A deep-pocketed buyer in Dutchess County has the opportunity to actually live in one. The British luxury car company is designing its first private home, at 155 Woody Row Road in Milan, New York. The spec house is being listed for $8.25 million, according to the Times Union.
Daily Freeman

SNAPSHOT: A jurassic perk at the Dutchess County Fair

Garland Green, 6, son of Brent Green of Red Hook, N.Y., got a chance to walk “Fluffy” the T. rex dinosaur while visiting the Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck, N.Y., on Friday morning, Aug. 27. Fluffy represents what an 8-foot- by 15-foot-long 2-year-old T. rex would have looked like. A gallery of images from the fair can be seen at dailyfreeman.com.
Real EstatePosted by
Robb Report

Home of the Week: Inside a $55 Million Long Island Compound Straight Out of ‘The Great Gatsby’

It could have come straight off the pages of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s masterpiece The Great Gatsby. Now listed for $55 million, this Roaring Twenties compound on New York’s fabled Long Island Gold Coast has everything the dapper namesake of that story could ever desire. Built in 1928, the eight-acre, three-home estate known as Three Bridges overlooks Long Island Sound and features 18 bedrooms and 32 bathrooms in an astonishing 60,000 square feet of interior space. Among the maize of rooms, you’ll find a lavish ballroom, a dining room lined in purple lapis with an ornate colored-glass ceiling, and dazzling living spaces. The...
Daily Freeman

Dutchess County Fair opens in Rhinebeck

RHINEBECK, N.Y. — The 2021 Dutchess County Fair opened Tuesday, after a one-year hiatus forced by the coronavirus pandemic, and visitors appeared to live by the rule that if you can eat it, pet it, ride it or win it, it’s worth it. LaGrangeville resident Teri Dempsey and Peeksill resident...
Home & Gardenhudsonvalleystylemagazine.com

Reimagining Farmhouse Living in the Hudson Valley with a Modern Luxury Twist

Today I am hanging out with Liz and Matt at their newest and absolutely spectacular farmhouse reno project in New Paltz, NY, right here in the center of Hudson Vally. Reimagining Farmhouse Living in the Hudson Valley with a Modern Luxury Twist – Interview with Liz and Matt Elkin by Dino Alexander – Real Estate and Lifestyle Photography by Maxwell Alexander, Duncan Avenue Studios, New York.
Interior DesignPosted by
Architectural Digest

Step Inside a Nob Hill, San Francisco, Home Designed by Jonathan Adler

“I have a busy life, so I try to avoid the mishigas of decorating,” says Jonathan Adler, using the Yiddish word for craziness. “But this client and this house were so delightful, it was irresistible.” Adler is one of the world’s most celebrated designers, with more than a dozen namesake stores and a seemingly endless roster of collaborations, not to mention an ongoing slew of media appearances and book launches. Understandably, he picks his decorating projects carefully. Yet it’s easy to see what drew him to this particular property, a grand turn-of-the-century residence in San Francisco’s Nob Hill that’s filled with rich architectural details. And then there were the clients, Gerine Ongkeko and her husband, Jorge del Calvo, who thoroughly charmed Adler with their jovial and daring mindset. “They are bold, free-thinking, and self-made,” he says. “She wanted something memorable and surprising, and that’s how a good decorating project should be.”
Real EstatePosted by
Robb Report

This $160 Million Oceanfront Santa Barbara Estate Comes With Not One But Two Mansions

One of the largest and most expensive properties in California has just listed for a jaw-dropping $160 million. Dubbed the Sanctuary, the offering is made up of five individual land parcels and has two separate 8,000-square-foot homes. It’s being shopped by Bruce Kovner, a hedge funder and philanthropist who bought a few acres of land in the area in 2007 and has been slowly assembling the now-22-acre property ever since. He’s spent about $110 million on these acquisitions, according to The Wall Street Journal. The process took around 14 years. One of the estate’s biggest advantages is its location, as it’s situated right...
AnimalsFlorida Star

VIDEO: Skin Of His Teeth: Brave Tour Guide Films Giant Anaconda Shedding Its Scales

A 20-foot-long anaconda is filmed shedding its skin underwater by a tour guide who had gone snorkeling. Vilmar de Oliveira Teixeira took the footage in the river in Bonito, Brazil, on Aug. 6. Teixeira was swimming when he spotted the 6-meter (20-foot-long) snake under the water’s surface — just at the moment it was shedding its scales. Because he is […]
Travelmatadornetwork.com

7 luxurious Airbnbs in the Outer Banks for the perfect fall escape

If you’ve ever seen an episode of Netflix’s Outer Banks, you know these barrier islands in North Carolina are the perfect summer destination. What you might not know is that the Outer Banks is also an ideal fall escape for those eager to extend summer while avoiding the crowds that plague beach destinations in June, July, and August. These are the most luxurious Outer Banks Airbnbs to keep on your radar for a fall getaway.
Lifestylemymodernmet.com

This Croatian Hotel Is Carved Under an Olive Orchard To Blend With Its Surroundings

If you are looking for a unique destination in the Mediterranean, the new Villa Nai 3.3 is sure to provide a special hotel experience. This five-star accommodation can be found on the Dalmatian Island in Dugi Otok, Croatia. It is designed by the famous Croatian architect Nikola Bašić. He's best known for the Sea Organ, a design of functional steps on Zadar’s waterfront that uses the ocean to play hauntingly beautiful music. Like Sea Organ, this new design also uses architecture to celebrate the beauty of the landscape.
Santa Paula, CAPosted by
Only In Southern California

Stay The Night In A Old-Fashioned Covered Wagon At Ventura Ranch KOA Holiday In Southern California

If you want to connect with nature but don’t want to rough it in a tent, try a covered wagon instead. More “glamping” than camping, a covered wagon stay is an experience in itself. Ventura Ranch KOA Holiday in Santa Paula offers a variety of accommodations including tent and RV sites, cabins, teepees, safari tents, […] The post Stay The Night In A Old-Fashioned Covered Wagon At Ventura Ranch KOA Holiday In Southern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Developer Hoists Two Notable Manhattan Townhouses on the Market for $16 Million Each

Two renovated Manhattan townhouses, one of which was once home to television host Billy Bush, are set to hit the market, each for $16 million. Both residences were built in the early 20th century, one in Chelsea on West 22nd Street and the other on the Upper West Side on West 76th Street. The same developer, Vincent DeFilippo of Innovative Design & Development, is behind both projects.

Comments / 0

Community Policy