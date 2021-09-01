Cancel
Thumbs down for the 2020 Mets

By OlerudGOATIF
Amazin' Avenue
 5 days ago

Even the most optimist Met fan would admit this season is over after falling 8.5 games back of first place. Waving goodbye to the 2020 season, means Sandy better unbutton his fancy cufflinks from his Harvard JD days, roll up his sleeves, and read this dossier on how to get the team back on track.

www.amazinavenue.com

Related
MLBSportsnet.ca

Mets condemn Javier Baez, other players for 'thumbs down' gesture

The New York Mets have condemned Javier Baez's 'thumbs down' gesture during their victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday. Baez stated that he gave the 'thumbs down' following a home run as a response to Mets fans booing him and his teammates. "We're not machines, we're going to struggle,"...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Taking you into the weekend.

Top three people to light a joint with/grab a cold one/whatever you guilty pleasure you fancy…. Einstein. Elon Musk. Pick a family member (family comes first right?) Imagine if Einstein was smoking a joint with Elon Musk. Now imagine their creative juices coming together over a smooth chocolatey Guinness and building a beautiful time machine together to whisk the Mets back to the offseason of 2020. Imagine the do over we would have had.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets Player Performance Meter: Pitchers, August 23-29

I feel like a broken record saying it every week: The pitching is not the problem. Even without Jacob deGrom, the pitching is not the problem. Even with Noah Syndergaard’s triumphant return further delayed by COVID-19, the pitching is not the problem. Even with all the pitchers the Mets have had to cycle through this year—and there is yet another new face on the meter this week—the pitching is not the problem. The pitching (well, really just Tylor Megill) had one bad game and that was on Tuesday. Other than that, every game was within reach and every loss was a one-run loss in which the pitching staff has allowed three runs or less. Three runs or less should be enough to win the ballgame most of the time. But for the Mets, it hasn’t been.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

-illar of the Day, Games 122-133

During the 2020/2021 offseason, the Mets made an unprecedented move: they signed two players whose last name ends with -illar, Jonathan Villar and Kevin Pillar. While the names are pronounced differently (Vi-yar versus Pill-ar), the two bench pieces starters sometimes starters for the Mets have contributed a fair amount to their early success already.
MLBwmleader.com

Why Mets didn’t start Francisco Lindor, Javier Baez in nightcap

Francisco Lindor was the Mets’ hero in their 11-9 win in the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Nationals, and Javier Baez contributed offensively as well. The two were then kept out of the lineup in the 4-3 nightcap loss, a move manager Luis Rojas said was precautionary with their injury history.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Final score: Mets 11, Nationals 9—Defense almost betrays an offensive carnival

The Mets took a 9-0 lead after scoring in each of the first four innings, only to allow the Nationals to crawl back and tie the game on a two-run home run from Andrew Stevenson with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. A Francisco Lindor home run in the top of the ninth finally gave the Mets the needed separation as they won 11-9 in extras.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Mets’ Marcus Stroman shows off athleticism by running down Juan Soto

Marcus Stroman wasn’t at his sharpest in the opener of a doubleheader split against the Nationals on Saturday, but the right-hander did flash his tremendous athletic ability as the Mets pulled out an 11-9 win in which they blew a 9-0 lead. The Mets gave Stroman immediate run support, plating...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Never a normal day with the Mets

Even on a day off, the Mets were again the main story for all the wrong reasons, as it was announced that Zack Scott was arrested for driving drunk. The general manager is facing a D.W.I. charge after failing a field sobriety test at 4:17 a.m. He refused to give a blood sample or take a breathalyzer test. A police officer spotted Scott asleep behind the wheel, according to the charging documents. He is due back in court in White Plains on Thursday.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

After an ugly day in New York, Mets win an ugly game

The Mets and Marlins did not play on Wednesday night because New York was in the process of becoming one giant body of water, but thankfully the skies cleared on Thursday, the flood waters subsided, and it was clear to play baseball in Queens last night. Carlos Carrasco got the...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Jesús Aguilar Gave a Thumbs-Down to Francisco Lindor in the Mets Dugout

The New York Mets tried to set a new standard for dysfunction over the weekend with its double play combo taking on frustrated fans and management sticking up for the paying customers instead of those getting paychecks. Javy Baez and Francisco Lindor would like to apologize earnestly or otherwise and just get on the business of missing out on the playoffs in disappointing fashion. That's not going to happen, though.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets vs. Marlins: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 8/31/21

Note: It is damn hard to find accurate information about exactly who is playing in this game. We’ll update accordingly when we know. For now, find the lineups from the initial game, which are surely now incorrect. Mets lineup. Brandon Nimmo - CF Francisco Lindor - SS Dominic Smith -...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Marlins’ Jesus Aguilar trolls Mets with thumbs down gesture

Miami Marlins first basemen Jesus Aguilar made sure to troll the New York Mets on Tuesday in their doubleheader after the whole thumbs-down fiasco with their fans. It appears after Aguilar touched first base for an easy out, someone on the Mets’ bench chirped him, possibly Francisco Lindor. The slugger then proceeded to mouth back and mock them with the thumbs-down gesture:
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets look to build momentum against last-place Marlins

The Mets (63-67) will look to build upon their first series win since mid-August when they take on the last-place Marlins (55-76). Both teams are riding modest two-game winning streaks into Tuesday’s doubleheader. The two squads have not faced off at Citi Field since opening weekend, when they split a pair, with the third game getting suspended after two batters, resulting in the series-opening twin bill. Overall, New York has dropped six of nine to Miami in 2021.
MLBBirmingham Star

Javier Baez: Mets' thumbs-down move is response to unhappy fans

The New York Mets' new celebration looks a bit counterintuitive. Javier Baez, acquired by the Mets less than a month ago, gave the team's fans an emphatic thumbs-down gesture after hitting a home run in Sunday's home win over the Washington Nationals. Francisco Lindor and Kevin Pillar also mimicked the thumbs-down during the game.
MLBSportsnet.ca

What players, media are saying about Mets' 'thumbs down' celebration

The Bronx cheer means something completely different over in Queens. New York Mets players Javier Baez, Francisco Lindor and Kevin Pillar flashed their thumbs down to their fans at Citi Field during Sunday's 9-4 win over the Washington Nationals. In case you're out of the loop, the Mets have turned...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: “Turn those thumbs around!”

Woof, what a day. It started with Javy Báez, fresh off a tremendously weird saga that saw Mets fans booing players for booing fans for booing players, apologizing to anyone he offended for his behavior. It continued with Francisco Lindor echoing Báez’s apology and adding some perspective, and then Luis Rojas finishing it off with a summary of a team meeting.

