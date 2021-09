The situation in Afghanistan has been deteriorating at a pace few would have imagined in the aftermath of President Joe Biden’s decision to pull out US forces at speed.The Taliban is in control of the country 20 years after being overthrown by American and British forces, with its fighters patrolling the streets of Kabul and the country’s president, Ashraf Ghani, fleeing abroad.For the people of this land battered by decades of violence, most of it brought about by foreign powers near and far, there is now darkness only too visible.The Taliban offensive, with its devastating consequences, began after Mr Biden...